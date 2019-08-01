Why Ashley Iaconetti Is Taking (Some) Responsibility for Jade Roper Tolbert's 'Crazy' Delivery

Jade Roper Tolbert’s delivery of her son with husband Tanner Tolbert on Monday was a wild ride — and her close friends Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are still shocked by the baby’s (very) speedy arrival.

“We have a group text with Tanner and Jade, and he texted us saying ‘It’s go time!’ Monday night, and later he posted a video on his Instagram showing Jade in the bathtub when her water broke,” Haibon, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Then that night he texted us again saying, ‘That was crazy,’ but this was only an hour-and-a-half after he texted us saying ‘It’s go time!’ We were like, ‘Oh no, is it a false alarm?’ He said ‘No, the baby’s here!’ “

“I was like, that’s not even possible,” adds Iaconetti, 31. “Do you have the body of a woman who’s delivered 10 times?!”

After mom and baby safely made it to the hospital, 32-year-old Tanner — whose daughter Emmy turns 3 this month — FaceTimed his Bachelor in Paradise costars and filled them in on his wife’s “unbelievable” delivery.

“Emmy was just sleeping in the other room the entire time. They put her to bed at 8. It was 9, and so crazy, she wakes up the next morning and she has a baby brother,” says Haibon.

While Jade, 32, was understandably “exhausted” and in “kind of a state of shock” after giving birth, Iaconetti says she’s not surprised by her friend’s strength.

“If there is anyone who can deliver their baby so bravely, it’s Jade,” says Iaconetti, who’s tying the knot this month with Haibon in Rhode Island. “This woman is Superwoman. There’s just something about her that exudes femininity and strength.”

While it’s too soon to say if Jade — who is one of Iaconetti’s bridesmaids — will be able to make it to the wedding, Haibon and Iaconetti are taking slight credit for her early delivery.

“Jade wasn’t going to be able to come to our wedding unless she gave birth by Aug. 1. That was her personal cut-off,” says Iaconetti. “So on July 27 we went to Orange County to visit and sleep over at Jade and Tanner’s, and we brought over this very famous salad from Studio City. Carson Daly’s wife was put into delivery after she had the salad, and Hilary Duff was spotted going to this place when she was pregnant.”

Jade had the salad for lunch the next day, and “we kind of agreed that we would give the salad credit for the labor if her water broke within 48 hours of eating it,” continues Iaconetti. “She ended up breaking her water 55 hours [later]!”

After a scary welcome to the world, mom and baby are both healthy — and the Tolberts are settling in as a new family of four. Says Iaconetti: “They look so complete. It’s a cool feeling!”