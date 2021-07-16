Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti Says 'Relentless' First Trimester Nausea Feels Like 'Extreme Hangover'

Ashley Iaconetti "didn't imagine my life to come to a standstill" because of morning sickness during pregnancy

Ashley Iaconetti is getting honest about the first trimester of pregnancy.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, and husband Jared Haibon announced Thursday that they are expecting their first baby, adding that she is 10 weeks along and due on Feb. 10. In an Amazon Live stream during which they broke the news, the mom-to-be mentioned that she has had a "hard time" with morning sickness.

Sharing a posed photo on Instagram of herself perched over the toilet as Haibon holds back her hair, Iaconetti thanked fans for their well wishes and got candid about her early pregnancy experiences.

"Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We're very excited for that day to come! It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!" she wrote in the caption.

"I won't lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me," continued Iaconetti. "The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn't easy for most, but I didn't imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting."

The reality star added that "hearing so many stories from followers and friends about their experiences has made me feel better about all the changes my body is going through and a lot less alone!"

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary back in August 2020, Iaconetti and Haibon reflected on finding each other and making the most of their time as husband and wife.

"I've never cried less than I have this year!!" Iaconetti began her caption on Instagram, which accompanied a gallery of her "favorite" romantic snapshots from their Newport, Rhode Island, ceremony. "Before Jared, at the end of every day, I'd think, 'I'm one day closer to being with my person.' Now every night I think another precious day has gone by with my love."