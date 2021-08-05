The Bachelor in Paradise alums tell PEOPLE about what they're looking forward to most about parenthood

Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti Jokes About Cravings: 'Macaroni and Cheese Has Been Really Good to Me'

Ashley Iaconetti hopes her second trimester, which just began, goes more smoothly than her first.

"Everything is day to day," the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, tells PEOPLE while discussing her and husband Jared Haibon's partnership with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Brew Overs contest. "As long as I get 10 hours of sleep, that feels good and I don't get nauseous. I'm not nauseous when I sleep. It's like, can I just sleep all day?"

Two couples will win a chance for an Instagram-worthy date and a FaceTime call with Iaconetti and Haibon. But Haibon, 32, admits that because Iaconetti hasn't been feeling well during the initial months of her pregnancy, "the romantic part of our relationship has just been nonexistent."

"I'm hopeful that the second trimester I start feeling better," Iaconetti says. "We could be a little bit more cutesy and go on dates, and feel a little bit more like a couple and less like a nurse-patient relationship."

The former Bachelor contestant cites orange soda as one of her current pregnancy cravings, as well as the occasional slice of cake.

"Chocolate cake comes and goes," she says. "I've thrown it up a couple too many times. Macaroni and cheese has been very, very good to me. I have not thrown up macaroni and cheese. I don't call them cravings as much as I call them non-aversions."

Iaconetti and Haibon plan to find out the sex of their baby soon and will likely share that information with their followers on Instagram. Right now, the couple has some guesses as to whether they'll be welcoming a boy or girl in February.

"We thought it was a boy before it was even in me," Iaconetti says. "We just always thought we were going to have a boy first, I think because I've wanted a girl so bad."

Haibon continues, "Initially, I was like, 'It's 100 percent a boy,' but now I don't know. People are saying if Ashley's so sick, it's more likely to be a girl."

Regardless of the sex, Haibon can't wait to share things he loved growing up, like Boy Meets World, with his own child. "That's what I most look forward to," he says, adding, "My biggest nerve is just the practicality of having a child, like making sure that they're breathing and healthy."

As they wait for the arrival of their first child, Iaconetti and Haibon have stayed up to date on the current season of The Bachelorette. And they agree on who they think Katie Thurston will pick during Monday's finale.

"My money's on Blake," Haibon says of Moynes.