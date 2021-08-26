Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced in July that they are expecting their first baby, due in February

Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way: 'We Are So Excited'

It'll be a boy for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon!

The couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way during an Amazon Live session Thursday, confirming that they are expecting a son, with Haibon saying, "We are so excited." They added that they're keeping his name under wraps until he arrives.

"I'm super excited. I hope that he likes some of the things I loved growing up, like Star Wars and comic books and sports," Haibon said during the live stream. "I've always dreamed of coaching my son's little league team, so I hope he likes playing baseball. I guess we'll find out. I also really hope he becomes the next kicker for the New England Patriots."

Iaconetti admitted she was hoping for a girl at first and that it "took a little bit" for her to get excited since she comes from a family of mostly women and girls.

In July, the Bachelor in Paradise alums announced they are expecting their first baby together, revealing that their due date is Feb 10. Earlier this month, Haibon and Iaconetti told PEOPLE that they were originally guessing they had a baby boy coming soon.

"We thought it was a boy before it was even in me," Iaconetti said at the time. "We just always thought we were going to have a boy first, I think because I've wanted a girl so bad."

Haibon added, "Initially, I was like, 'It's 100 percent a boy,' but now I don't know. People are saying if Ashley's so sick, it's more likely to be a girl."

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight last month, the soon-to-be parents hinted at the moniker they selected for their baby on the way.

"I've had this name [picked out] since I was like 20 and Jared really liked it," said Iaconetti, 33.

Haibon, 32, who said they also "figured out the middle name as well," added, "We love movies, and there's a little nod to a couple of films in the name, which is ridiculous but also so meaningful to us. It's a great name and we love it. Nobody would know except for us."

Elsewhere in the interview, Haibon told ET that he's experienced "guilt" because he hasn't felt totally "connected" to their new addition yet.