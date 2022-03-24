Ashley Iaconetti Explains Why She Isn't Breastfeeding Son Dawson: 'My Body Needed a Break'

Ashley Iaconetti opens up about her decision to formula feed her newborn son Dawson, whom she shares with husband Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti is doing what's best for her and her baby.

The former Bachelor contestant, 34, shared a lengthy post on Instagram Wednesday, explaining her decision to not breastfeed her newborn son, Dawson Demitri, whom she shares with husband Jared Haibon.

"I'm not breastfeeding. I know myself well enough to know that I'm a better mom and therefore Dawson is a happier baby because of this decision," she wrote alongside a photo of her feeding Dawson with a bottle. "I had a gut feeling during my pregnancy that this would be best for us."

Iaconetti said she made the choice to have her body be "only mine again" after carrying a child.

"My body needed a break. It didn't need to learn to do something new again," the new mom continued. "Growing a human was enough for this year. It was awesome how pretty much instantly after birth I felt "normal" again. This is a feeling I feared I'd never feel again."

"I didn't want my body to have to struggle again if breastfeeding didn't come easy, which it so often doesn't," Iaconetti continued. "I knew the frustration that could come with that challenge wasn't going to be good for my soul. Dawson deserves the best version of me."

Ashley Iaconetti baby Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/ instagram

The I Don't Get It podcast host told her followers that feeding baby Dawson formula has also been easier for her and Haibon, 33, as they adjust to parenthood.

"I'm lucky that this decision was so well supported by my inner circle," the reality star said. "Jared and I were both formula fed from the start and we know plenty of other healthy adults and babies who were formula fed. Happy to report, Dawson has 100% of the time been excited to slurp down a bottle."

"I think breastfeeding is beautiful and I'm in awe of the women who choose to do it," Iaconetti ended. "I just know the choice I made was right for our family."

Iaconetti's message was greeted with overwhelming support from other moms who praised her decision in the comments.

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis commented, " I'm so proud of you for choosing to do what is BEST for you and your sweet boy… It's funny bc in a lot of ways breastfeeding needs to be normalized, but so does bottle feeding.💯💯💯 Mothering - were damned if we do, we're damned if we don't.🤦🏼‍♀️"

Colleen Ballinger also wrote, "👏👏👏 So proud of you for making this decision! you are a super mom!!!!"

Ashley Iaconetti baby Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

Iaconetti and Haibon — who met during their time as cast members on Bachelor in Paradise — announced the arrival of their first baby on Instagram in January.

"Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother 🙏 He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it's totally worth it!" Haibon wrote alongside a video of himself announcing the exciting news.

"The labor went well," he added in the clip. "Ashley is recovering right now. Dawson is doing well, just wanted to give you an update. Thank you to everyone who's been asking."