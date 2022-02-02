Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Share First Photos of Son Dawson: 'Feeling So Blessed'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are introducing their baby boy to the world.

The couple shared the first photos of their newborn son, Dawson Demitri, to Instagram Tuesday after announcing the news of his birth on Monday afternoon.

"Dawson entered the world on a very important day in our family. January 31st is not only my mom's birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago. ❤️," Iaconetti, 33, writes alonside a sweet photo of the couple with their son. "We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for thanks to INOVA Fairfax hospital and the NOVA Group For Women. I feared it forever and it wasn't that bad! I will go in-depth on the story eventually."

"Right now we're enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we've ever met. Dawson did not get his chill from his parents," she continues. "He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared, one of his names from a Leo character, and another one of his names from, well, see Jared's IG caption. We love him so much and are feeling so blessed!!"

Haibon, 33, also shared a black-and-white photo of a heartwarming father-son moment to his Instagram, which he captioned, "Meet Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon ❤️"

Left: Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram Center: Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram Right: Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

The new dad first shared the happy news of Dawson's arrival on Monday with a video on Instagram.

"Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother 🙏 He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it's totally worth it!" Haibon captioned the video.

"The labor went well," he said in the clip. "Ashley is recovering right now. Dawson is doing well, just wanted to give you an update. Thank you to everyone who's been asking."

During an Amazon Live last month, the couple shared the sweet cinematic inspiration behind the name of their baby boy. The newborn's moniker is inspired by Leonard DiCaprio's Titanic character, Jack Dawson, "one of Ashley's loves," Haibon said, noting that Iaconetti even brought up the idea for the name when the couple was "just friends."

"Naming a kid after a Leo character is very natural for us," Iaconetti added.

As for their son's middle name, the couple said Demitri was simply a name they both liked.