Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal the Movie-Inspired Name of Their Baby Boy on the Way

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are sharing the sweet cinematic inspiration behind the name of their baby boy.

During an Amazon Live on Tuesday, the couple, both 33, announced the name of their son on the way, Dawson Demitri Haibon, for the first time. Baby Dawson, who is expected to arrive in February, will be the couple's first child together.

The baby's moniker is inspired by Leonard DiCaprio's Titanic character, Jack Dawson, "one of Ashley's loves," Haibon said, noting that Iaconetti even brought up the idea for the name when the couple was "just friends."

"Naming a kid after a Leo character is very natural for us," Iaconetti added.

As for their son's middle name, the couple said Demitri was simply a name they both liked.

Earlier this month, Iaconetti opened up on Instagram about her anxieties around giving birth, opening a business with Haibon and moving into a new home.

"I haven't done a New Year's post until now because Jared and I were the crazy people who bought a house and opened a business the month I'm eight months pregnant," she began. "It's been an undertaking to say the least. I'm usually pretty nostalgic around New Year's, but this year I wasn't really. I think it's because I truly spent half of the year nauseous. 😂"

Iaconetti also admitted she is "petrified of delivery" and has been "anxious to find out how I'll adjust to life as a parent."

The Bachelor in Paradise star has been open and honest about her pregnancy experience in the past year, previously sharing her struggles with nausea in her first trimester and revealing some of her pregnancy cravings.

Shortly after announcing that she and Haibon are expecting in July, Iaconetti shared some candid selfies of her pregnancy acne, telling her followers, "The pregnancy acne hit hard this week. 2 weeks ago I was almost completely clear. I've never had forehead acne before."