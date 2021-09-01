Ashley Hebert Shares Advice for Navigating a Divorce with Kids: Let Them 'Guide Your Actions'

"The things that are important to me are being honest and open with the kids," Ashley Hebert says of working through her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum

Ashley Hebert is keeping her kids front of mind as she navigates her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum.

On Sunday, the Bachelorette alum, 36, opened up about single life and co-parenting with Rosenbaum during a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked for advice on navigating a divorce with kids, Hebert — who shares son Fordham Rhys, 6, and daughter Essex Reese, 4, with Rosenbaum, 44 — said it's a "very complex" question, but "the things that are important to me are being honest and open with the kids," adding that she wants to maintain stability, love and fun in their lives.

"If I'm ever in a situation where I'm torn about what to do or say, I ask myself.. what is the right thing for the kids ... I let that guide me," Hebert added. "It's easy to get caught up in our emotions. But let the kids' well-being guide your actions."

The mom of two also shared what she believes to be the hardest thing about being a single parent.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ashley hebert ashley hebert ashley hebert

Left: Credit: AShley Hebert/Instagram Center: Credit: AShley Hebert/Instagram Right: Credit: AShley Hebert/Instagram

"Sometimes I get tired towards the end of a busy weekend with them...and I order takeout because I don't feel like cooking," she said. "Then I sit in bed and think...why did I get takeout? I should have made them a healthy dinner ... then I don't sleep and then I wake up even more tired."

According to Hebert, she and Rosenbaum are currently doing a "50/50 time share" as part of their co-parenting schedule, in which they have "2 days with, 2 days without" their kids, "then alternate weekends." The former couple also communicate three to five times a week, Hebert said during the Q&A.

During her time with the kids, Hebert said she prefers to "stay home, cuddle on the couch, tell jokes, dance [and] watch the sunset" with her little ones.

When a fan asked if the mom of two feels pressure to "out-parent" and "do more fun things with the kids," Hebert said Rosenbaum "inspires me to step up my adventure game" as he often "takes the kids on really fun adventures."

"But I don't compete with anyone, for anything. Competition comes from insecurity, and I am very secure in the parent I am for my children. ❤️," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Split After 8 Years of Marriage: 'Our Differences Have Taken a Toll'

Hebert also touched on the idea of marrying again. After a fan questioned whether or not she'd consider tying the knot again having experienced a divorce with children, Hebert said, "Hmm great question. My vote is no."

"I believe that seasons change and it's okay," she responded. "I know this is probably an unpopular opinion."

Rosenbaum proposed to Hebert on the season 7 finale of The Bachelorette in 2011, and they wed in December 2012. They had renewed their vows in the Caribbean in 2018.

Last October, the pair announced they were getting a divorce after they had already been separated for months. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," Hebert wrote in a statement at the time.

A source later told PEOPLE that the split was "a long time coming," adding that their kids come first. "They have had issues for some time and as much as they wanted to make it work, they couldn't," the source said at the time. "They are very different people, but they are great parents to their kids and that is their main focus now."