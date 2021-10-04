Ashley Hebert and Ex J.P. Rosenbaum Reunite for Son Ford's 7th Birthday a Year After Breakup

"You keep me on my toes and drive me crazy sometimes, but I wouldn't have it any other way," Ashley Hebert wrote in a birthday tribute to son Ford

Ashley Hebert and ex J.P. Rosenbaum came together to celebrate their son's big day.

The pair's son Fordham "Ford" Rhys turned 7 years old last week, and over the weekend, the family celebrated his birthday together, including their 4½-year-old daughter Essex "Essie" Reese. Hebert, 36, shared a photo of the four of them smiling together during the Pokémon-themed bash on her Instagram Story.

In her tribute on Instagram Thursday, the former Bachelorette wrote, "Happy 7th Birthday to my dear Ford. You are strong, smart, fun, and you always have me laughing (or crying). You keep me on my toes and drive me crazy sometimes, but I wouldn't have it any other way. There is no one like you!!!"

"You capture my heart every freaking single day, and I am so proud of the boy you've become," the mom continued. "With your huge heart and care for your friends and family, you constantly remind me what matters most. I love you always and forever this much. Here's to 7!"

On his page, Rosenbaum, 44, wrote, "This young man turned 7 today!! Wow, I can't believe how fast that was!! This guy brings smiles to whomever he meets. He has the most delicious personality and kindest heart of anyone I've ever known, and to say that I love you beyond words, that just doesn't do it."

"You have made me a better person, a better man, and allowed me to see a side of me I never knew existed," he added. "I love you to the moon and back!! Now please stop growing so fast!"

Rosenbaum proposed to Hebert on the season 7 finale of The Bachelorette in 2011, and they wed in December 2012. They had renewed their vows in the Caribbean in 2018. Last October, the pair announced they were getting a divorce after they had already been separated for months.

"Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," Hebert said in a statement at the time.

A source later told PEOPLE that the split was "a long time coming," adding that their kids come first. "They have had issues for some time and as much as they wanted to make it work, they couldn't," the source said at the time. "They are very different people, but they are great parents to their kids and that is their main focus now."

Rosenbaum officially filed for divorce in late July.