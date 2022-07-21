Pregnant Ashley Greene Shows Off Baby Bump in Steamy Shower Shot: 'Baby Khoury Coming Soon'

Ashley Greene Khoury is bumping along!

On Wednesday, the pregnant Twilight actress, 35, posted a picture to Instagram showing her growing silhouette behind a steamy glass shower door.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Baby Khoury coming soon..." Greene captioned the snap.

Greene, who is expecting her first baby with her husband, entrepreneur Paul Khoury, has been updating followers throughout her pregnancy. In June, she shared a black-and-white photo of her side profile, holding her baby bump.

"Poppin 💫," she captioned that shot, adding hashtags for "third-trimester" and "going strong."

Baby Khoury coming soon... Credit: Ashley Greene Instagram

The Twilight Effect podcast host first announced she was expecting in March, sharing the news exclusively with PEOPLE. Greene and Khoury, 33, were all smiles in a series of black and white snaps with a sonogram showing their baby on the way.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," she wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband around the same time.

Greene previously spoke with PEOPLE about the possibility of having kids, sharing that she had "definitely" thought about expanding her family.

Ashley Greene is pregnant Credit: Paul Khoury

"My husband and I are both kind of like, it's going to happen. And trust me, we're at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they're like, 'Okay, we're ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now,'" she said in February.

Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018 in San Jose, California.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The ceremony was beautiful," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the couple came up with a unique way to decide who would read their vows first.

"Paul and Ashley [played] rock-paper-scissors to decide who would say their vows first during the ceremony," the insider said. "Ashley ended up 'losing' and went first."