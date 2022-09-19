Ashley Greene and Husband Paul Khoury Welcome First Baby, Daughter Kingsley: 'We Love You'

Ashley Greene is officially a mom!

The Twilight actress, 35, and entrepreneur husband Paul Khoury welcomed their first baby together, daughter Kingsley Rainnn Khoury, on Friday, Sept. 16, Greene announced on Instagram Monday.

Greene shared the happy news alongside a photo of baby Kingsley wrapped in a red blanket with only her hands visible.

"And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered," she wrote. "The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world."

The actress first announced her exciting pregnancy news in March, sharing photos on Instagram of her and Khoury holding a sonogram.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," she wrote.

At the time, a rep for Greene told PEOPLE, "The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together."

Greene previously spoke with PEOPLE about the possibility of having kids, sharing that she had "definitely" thought about expanding her family.

"My husband and I are both kind of like, it's going to happen. And trust me, we're at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they're like, 'Okay, we're ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now,' " she said at the time.

Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018 in San Jose, California.

"The ceremony was beautiful," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the couple came up with a unique way to decide who would read their vows first.

"Paul and Ashley [played] rock-paper-scissors to decide who would say their vows first during the ceremony," the insider said. "Ashley ended up 'losing' and went first."

It was a moment of fun, but the vows themselves were much more serious. "They wrote their own vows," the source explained. "It was very emotional and there were definitely some tears.

To celebrate their nuptials, the couple honeymooned in Hawaii.