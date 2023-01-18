Ashley Greene Says She's 'Learning to Be Ok' with Her Body amid Postpartum Fitness Journey

Ashley Greene and husband Paul Khoury welcomed their first baby, daughter Kingsley, in September

Published on January 18, 2023 03:08 PM
Ashley Greene attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Celebration 2022 on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Ashley Greene is learning to give herself grace as she continues her fitness journey in the months since welcoming her first baby.

In a candid Instagram post on Tuesday, the Twilight star, 35, opened up about the mental and physical challenges of returning to working out after giving birth to daughter Kingsley Rainn in September.

"I was both exhilarated and humbled when I began my fitness journey post baby... and every day since then remains the same," she began. "I can't remember a time where I was more frustrated and where I struggled so much just to get through a workout that I used to power through.... But I also can't remember ever being more PROUD of my body and everything it has done for me."

"I am dedicated to putting in the work to rebuild a strong base. I am also dedicated to giving myself grace and remaining eternally grateful for the beautiful life my body graciously helped me create and nurture," she continued. "I don't think my body will ever be quite 'the same' and I'm learning to be ok with that."

Greene said she has been "diving into multiple fitness routines to challenge different parts of my body," giving a special shoutout to The DB Method, an at-home squat machine, for helping to "safely and effectively rebuild my pelvic floor, glutes and core."

"Also - to all the mamas out there- you're warriors, you're perfect and you're allowed to go at your own pace and love every piece of yourself. ❤️," she added. "PS- special thanks to my hubby for being the best and loving me unconditionally... while also making me look/feel good in photos ❤️."

Back in September, Greene shared the happy news of Kingsley's arrival alongside a photo of the newborn wrapped in a red blanket with only her hands visible. She shares her little girl with husband Paul Khoury.

"And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered," she wrote at the time.

"The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world."

The actress, who tied the knot with Khoury in July 2018, first announced her exciting pregnancy news in March 2021, sharing photos on Instagram of her and Khoury holding a sonogram.

