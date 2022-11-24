Ashley Greene Jokes Baby Kingsley Is 'Already in a Food Coma' as She Marks Her First Thanksgiving

Ashley Greene is documenting a very special Thanksgiving.

The Twilight star, 35, marked her first time celebrating the holiday as a mom on Thursday after she and husband Paul Khoury welcomed daughter Kingsley Rainn in September.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of Kingsley sleeping, Greene playfully captioned the shot, "Hasn't even had 🦃 - already in a food coma."

In the image, her little one can be seen resting in a white onesie with various moon, star and galaxy shapes across it.

Ashley Greene Khoury/Instagram

Back in September, Greene shared the happy news of Kingsley's arrival alongside a photo of the newborn wrapped in a red blanket with only her hands visible.

"And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered," she wrote at the time.

"The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world."

Emma McIntyre/Getty

The actress first announced her exciting pregnancy news in March, sharing photos on Instagram of her and Khoury holding a sonogram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," she wrote in a social media tribute to her husband.

Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018 in San Jose, California.