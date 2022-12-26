Ashley Greene Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's First Christmas: 'Most Magical Christmas Yet'

The Twilight star, 35, shared her first family Christmas photo after she and husband Paul Khoury welcomed their baby girl Kingsley Rainnn in September

Photo: Ashley Greene Khoury/Instagram

Ashley Greene shared her first family Christmas photo after giving birth to daughter Kingsley Rainnn in September.

The Twilight star, 35, shared a glimpse at her festive family holidays on Monday, posting photos with entrepreneur husband Paul Khoury and their 3-month-old baby girl. "The most magical Christmas yet," she wrote in the caption.

In the first snap, Khoury wrapped his arm around his wife, who held their baby in front of a Christmas tree. The new mom added a few other sweet pictures of Kingsley, who wore a white onesie with the words "Kingsley's first Christmas" sewn into the top.

"So cute. Santa's little elf," mom's former Twilight co-star Peter Facinelli commented on the sweet photos, which featured the family of three in holiday pajamas, as Khoury wore a onesie.

Greene recently had a Twilight reunion with Facinelli, sharing a selfie in November with her onscreen family, which also included Jackson Rathbone. "Family reunion," wrote Greene, sharing the photo on her Instagram Story.

Starting her real-life family in July 2018 when she tied the knot with Khoury, the pair then welcomed their first baby, Kingsley Rainnn Khour, on Sept. 16, posting the news on Instagram.

"And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered," Greene wrote. "The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world."

A decade prior to family life, Greene rose to fame after playing clairvoyant vampire Alice Cullen in 2008's Twilight, based on the hit Stephenie Meyer books of the same name, followed by the sequels New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012).

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Greene Is Married! Twilight Star Weds Australian TV Personality Paul Khoury

Facinelli, 48, played Cullen patriarch Carlislie, who led a coven of vampires posing as his adoptive children, including Jasper Hale (played by Rathbone, 37), who was also secretly Alice's lover.

Greene previously told PEOPLE it "wasn't always rainbows and sunshine on set" when she exclusively announced her The Twilight Effect podcast with Kast Media in February.

"We did this for five years and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family, but also in our 20s, and so there were kind of tiffs here and there," Greene said. "So I think, it's one of those things where, for the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s."

