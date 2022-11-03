Ashley Greene Celebrates 'Baby Yoda Kingsley' with Sweet Halloween Photos of Newborn Daughter

Ashley Greene is loving every moment of Halloween as a mom.

The Twilight alum, 35, shared photos of her baby girl, Kingsley Rainnn, celebrating her first Halloween on Wednesday. The infant wears an adorable crocheted Grogu (also known as baby Yoda) costume from The Mandalorian.

"Our wise little Baby Yoda Kingsley - we can't wait to see what you teach us next #halloween #babyyoda #imobsessedwithyou," she captioned the post.

Greene and husband Paul Khoury welcomed Kingsley on Sept. 16.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Greene shared the happy news of Kingsley's arrival alongside a photo of the newborn wrapped in a red blanket with only her hands visible.

"And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered," she wrote. "The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world."

The actress first announced her exciting pregnancy news in March, sharing photos on Instagram of her and Khoury holding a sonogram.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018 in San Jose, California.

"The ceremony was beautiful," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the couple came up with a unique way to decide who would read their vows first.

"Paul and Ashley [played] rock-paper-scissors to decide who would say their vows first during the ceremony," the insider said. "Ashley ended up 'losing' and went first."

It was a moment of fun, but the vows themselves were much more serious. "They wrote their own vows," the source explained. "It was very emotional and there were definitely some tears.

To celebrate their nuptials, the couple honeymooned in Hawaii.