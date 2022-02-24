Ashley Greene Says She and Husband Paul Khoury 'Definitely' Want Kids: 'We Both Can't Wait'

Ashley Greene and her husband Paul Khoury have babies on the brain.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her new podcast, The Twilight Effect, Greene opened up about the changes in her life since the making of the hit series — one being the possibility of having kids.

Discussing her former castmate's milestones, including the few who have kids, Greene says she's "definitely" thought about having some of her own.

"My husband and I are both kind of like, it's going to happen. And trust me, we're at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they're like, 'Okay, we're ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now,' " she shares.

She also adds that when the right time does come, she and Khoury, 33, "can't wait to be parents."

"It's just one of those things where it's where our lives are in hyper-speed sometimes. And so [it's about] finding that moment," the actress says.

ashley greene, Paul Khoury Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury | Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

"Someone recently was like, 'There's not going to be a perfect moment. You kind of just have to do it,' " she adds.

Greene celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday, and in honor of the milestone, she's bracing for a "whole new chapter."

"That's going to be a new chapter. And then I think the next logical stuff is kids. So yeah. It's going to be a while," she says.

Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018 in San Jose, California.

"The ceremony was beautiful," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the couple came up with a unique way to decide who would read their vows first.

"Paul and Ashley [played] rock-paper-scissors to decide who would say their vows first during the ceremony," the insider said. "Ashley ended up 'losing' and went first."

It was a moment of fun, but the vows themselves were much more serious. "They wrote their own vows," the source explained. "It was very emotional and there were definitely some tears.

To celebrate their nuptials, the couple honeymooned in Hawaii.

In Greene's new podcast, The Twilight Effect, the former Twilight star will breakdown behind-the-scenes moments with her former castmates. The podcast is set to premiere on March 15 on all podcast platforms and YouTube.