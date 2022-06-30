Pregnant Ashley Greene Shows Off 'Poppin' Third Trimester Baby Bump in Black-and-White Photo

The actress, 35, is expecting her first baby with husband Paul Khoury

Ashley Green Shows off 'Poppin' Third Trimester Baby Bump in Black and White Photo

Ashley Greene Khoury is soaking up every moment of her pregnancy!

The Twilight actress, 35, shared a stunning black-and-white photo of her side profile as she holds her baby bump. She's in a dark-colored dress and puckers her lips at the camera.

"Poppin 💫," she captioned the shot, adding hashtags for "third-trimester" and "going strong."

It's the first baby for Greene and husband, entrepreneur Paul Khoury, 33. The actress first announced her exciting pregnancy news in March, sharing photos on Instagram of her and Khoury holding a sonogram.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," she wrote.

Ashley Greene pregnancy Credit: Ashley Greene/Instagram

Greene previously spoke with PEOPLE about the possibility of having kids, sharing that she had "definitely" thought about expanding her family.

"My husband and I are both kind of like, it's going to happen. And trust me, we're at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they're like, 'Okay, we're ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now,' " she said at the time.

Greene has been sharing a lot of pregnancy photos with fans. Earlier this month, she shared a black and white photo from below, joking about her bump.

"It's an alien 👽 #babyontheway," she captioned the photo, where she smiles down at the camera for the pictures.

Paul Khoury and Ashley Greene attend the Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018 in San Jose, California.

"The ceremony was beautiful," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the couple came up with a unique way to decide who would read their vows first.

"Paul and Ashley [played] rock-paper-scissors to decide who would say their vows first during the ceremony," the insider said. "Ashley ended up 'losing' and went first."