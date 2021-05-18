Ashley Graham Reveals Her 'Whole Hairline Fell Out' 4 Months After Giving Birth: 'Traumatic'

Ashley Graham is opening up about one of her biggest — and most traumatic — postpartum surprises.

In a new interview with Parents, the mom of one, 33, revealed that she went through a period of significant hair loss in the months after giving birth to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni in January 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Graham, who shares her son with longtime husband Justin Ervin, said that her "whole hairline fell out" around four months after welcoming her first child.

"And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, 'My hair's falling out in clumps — what am I doing?' and then I realized it's actually a thing," she explained.

"My skin got a bit irritated as well, and I had a little bit of rosacea that I had to combat," added Graham.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Graham also discussed the difficulty of losing weight after giving birth, dispelling the notion that the "weight falls off" if a mother breastfeeds.

"That was BS. And I'm still working on like 20 pounds," she said. "When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, 'Hello, new body.' And that's just kind of how I go on with it."

Despite the postpartum challenges, Graham couldn't help but rave over being a mother to her baby boy.

"The rewards are daily," she told the outlet. "Isaac brings us so much joy, just watching him grow and learn. And he's so inquisitive. And he's so curious. And he's a big adventurer."

"So, I have to say it's a daily joy being around him. It just makes me want to have more and more," Graham added.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Gets Real About Clapping Back at Mom-Shamers: 'You Hear It All the Time'

Earlier this year, the model revealed in a profile for WSJ. Magazine that she is excited to continue growing her family.

"I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," Graham said in the interview.

She then added, "I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."

Graham previously opened up about her experience with motherhood while celebrating Isaac's 1st birthday in January. In a YouTube video, she gave fans a month-by-month recap of her first year with her son and her excitement through it all.