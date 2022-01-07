Ashley Graham Welcomes Twin Baby Boys (at Home!) with Husband Justin Ervin: 'So Excited'

The couple is also parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months

Ashley Graham's baby boys have arrived!

The model, 34, welcomed her second and third baby, twin sons, with husband Justin Ervin on Friday, Jan. 7, she announced on Instagram. The couple is already parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months.

"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," Graham wrote on her Instagram Story.

She added. "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ervin reposted the message on his own account, adding, "I love you, @ashleygraham."

"Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth!" he wrote. "Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Graham first announced in July that she and her husband were expecting a year-and-a-half after they welcomed their first child.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham wrote in her initial announcement. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Since sharing the exciting news, Graham has not been shy about her pregnancy journey, posting several nude photos featuring her baby bump on social media.

Earlier this month, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host posted a revealing shot to Instagram of her standing nude in front of the camera, covering her breasts with one arm while holding the other arm behind her head.

"Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life," Graham wrote.

After sharing another shot of her stomach to Instagram last month, Graham clapped back at one user who said that her pregnancy stretch marks could have an effect on her modeling career.