Ashley Graham Shares Candid Photo Tandem Breastfeeding Her Newborn Twins Malachi and Roman
Ashley Graham is giving a glimpse into life with her newborn twins.
On Saturday, the 34-year-old model shared a series of candid photos to her Instagram Story as she tandem nursed her two baby boys, Malachi and Roman.
In one of the snaps, Graham smiles at the camera while giving a bird's-eye view of her sons breastfeeding. She captured another photo of herself breast pumping, which she captioned, "Happy Saturday."
Graham welcomed her second and third baby, twin sons, with husband Justin Ervin on Friday, Jan. 7. She and Ervin also share 2-year-old son Isaac.
Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.
Earlier this month, the mom of three documented a sweet moment between Isaac and his younger brothers.
Graham posted a heartwarming photo of Isaac standing over Malachi and Roman as he placed his hand on their stomachs.
The model — who typically hides her children's identities in photos — shared the snap on her Instagram Story, placing white heart emojis over the twins' faces as they wore matching orange onesies.
Additionally, Graham shared a black and white photo on her Instagram Story of Ervin as he lovingly held their twins in his arms.
The posts came shortly after Graham gave her followers a look at her newborn baby boys while revealing their names.
"Malachi & Roman 🤍 my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things," Graham wrote alongside the first photo featuring her twin boys. "This has not been easy, but it's so worth it. still can't believe I have 3 children 🤯 can't wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️"