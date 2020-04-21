Ashley Graham Sweetly Smooches Son Isaac in Cheeky Video

Image zoom Ashley Graham/Instagram

Ashley Graham had a cheeky surprise for her Instagram followers on Monday.

The supermodel, 32, shared an adorable video of herself holding her 13-week-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, kissing her baby boy — who was completely nude, his bottom resting in Graham’s arms as she cradled him against her.

It’s not the first time Graham has showed off her son’s behind.

“Those cheeks tho!!🥺❤️‼️” she captioned a similar photo back in March.

For this go-around, Graham let the image stand for itself, simply smiling at the camera before giving Isaac a sweet smooch on the side of his head.

Image zoom Ashley Graham and son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham and her husband Justin Ervin, 31, welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 18.

The first-time mom gave birth to Isaac at home — which she later called both, “the greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved.”

Since then, Graham has been transparent with her followers about the rollercoaster that motherhood can be.

In February, she hilariously shared a photo of herself changing her newborn son’s dirty diaper while in the aisle of a Staples store.

“Sh💩t just got real!” she captioned the candid shot. “First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!”

That same month, Graham shared a series of photos and videos of herself nursing her baby boy while juggling her many responsibilities.

Multitasking while breastfeeding has also meant Graham has had to pump whenever she has free time, including in car rides to and from meetings.

“Use to answer emails on my Uber rides,” she joked in February. “Now I pump before my breasts explode💥💦.”

Of course, that was all before the coronavirus pandemic.

In the wake of the outbreak, Graham and Ervin have been hunkered down at home with their baby boy.

In March, Graham shared a message about how the global pandemic has “put everything into perspective,” adding, “I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac.”

“But we have to acknowledge that it’s a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check-in and take care of your mental health,” Graham implored her followers. “Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, ‘Fear not.’ I have faith for the now and faith for the future.”

“It’s important for us to remain positive, level-headed, calm, and to continue to support each other,” she continued. “It’s also important to take this seriously; if your job allows, socially distance yourself. Even if you’re young and healthy it’s up to all of us to do our part and protect others, especially the elderly and immunocompromised.”

