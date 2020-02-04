Ashley Graham Reveals Her Newborn Son's Name and Details About Giving Birth 'Naturally' at Home

Introducing Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin!

Ashley Graham‘s newborn baby boy made a special appearance on her Pretty Big Deal podcast Tuesday alongside proud daddy Justin Ervin, during which the couple revealed their son’s name for the first time.

“My sister Kia and I would have discussions about, ‘Oh, one day, when we have kids … ‘ ” Ervin, 31, explained of having the name Isaac picked out since he was in middle school. “I brainstormed my own name for my future son, and I knew it was gonna be Isaac.”

The model, 32, said that she and her husband were inspired to choose Menelik — which means “son of the wise” — after taking a trip to Ethiopia last Christmas and learning that the country’s first emperor was named Menelik I.

“So everything in his name is pointing to legacy,” Ervin added, citing Isaac’s significance in the Bible. He also explained that Giovanni was suggested by a friend, and is a nod to both his and Graham’s grandfathers as well as the founder of a church where Ervin’s parents were “saved and baptized” — all named the English equivalent, John.

Graham her filmmaker husband and also talked about how life has changed since welcoming Isaac into the world on Jan. 18, via a home birth with no medication for the first-time mom.

“I have to say, now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” she said. “There’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard, I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally.”

Graham explained that she chose to deliver her son at home in a birthing pool knowing that her “anxiety would’ve been through the roof” at a hospital because she doesn’t like hospitals, joking that “there’s a really big granola girl” inside of her.

“To go straight from the pool to the bed with our son and just hold him, what a bond,” Ervin said.

Graham and Ervin shared the news of their son’s birth on their Instagrams last month.

“At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” she wrote, adding red and blue heart emojis. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.”

The model shared baby Isaac’s first photos on her Instagram feed this past Monday night, showing just his tiny hands in the black-and-white snaps and teasing his big reveal in the caption.

“Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can’t wait to introduce him to you on @prettybigdealpod tomorrow … ,” she wrote.