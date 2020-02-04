Ashley Graham Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy with Husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin shared their son’s first photo to social media on Monday, two weeks after his arrival on Jan. 18.

The 32-year-old model shared the first photos of their son, teasing that she will be introducing her new bundle of joy on her podcast Tuesday.

“At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world,” she wrote in the caption for a pair of black and white photos in which the tot clutches onto his parents’ fingers.

“Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can’t wait to introduce him to you on @prettybigdealpod tomorrow…” Graham added in the caption.

Graham and Ervin shared the news of their son’s birth on their Instagram Stories last month.

“At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” she wrote, adding red and blue heart emojis.

Image zoom Ashley Graham (L) and Justin Ervin Kelly Taub/BFA

“Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time,” she addressed her followers in addition. (Ervin, 31, re-shared the post on his own Story.)

Graham announced her pregnancy back in August, wishing her husband a happy anniversary with an Instagram video revealing the news, before letting the news slip that the baby would be a boy in November during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Image zoom Ashley Graham's birth announcement Ashley Graham/Instagram

Eight days before her baby boy’s arrival, Graham showed off her baby bump in a fun video, which saw her dancing in a black bra and underwear as she tried on different shades from her new lip-color collection with Revlon.

The supermodel looked as happy as ever as she showed off a variety of moves in a bathroom mirror while also showing off the new shades, which spanned an array of pinks and reds.

“Baby Boy is coming SO soon!!” Graham captioned the clip, which showed her shaking and twirling to YouTube star Starrkeisha’s viral hit “Baby Momma.”

Graham’s solo dance party came just a few days after she shared a nude mirror selfie (also taken in her bathroom) of her pregnant belly, in which her private areas were concealed.