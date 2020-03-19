No Butts About It! Ashley Graham Shares Photo of Baby Boy Isaac: 'Those Cheeks Tho'

Image zoom Ashley Graham and son Isaac Ashley Graham Instagram

Ashley Graham‘s little guy is one cheeky baby!

On Wednesday night, the supermodel shared a snapshot of herself holding her 8-week-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni and giving him a sweet kiss on the side of his head.

Notably, the newborn was completely nude for the photo-op as he rested against his proud mama, his bottom visible right above Graham’s arms as she cradled him against her and he looked to the right.

“Those cheeks tho!!🥺❤️‼️” wrote Graham, 32, who wore a loose-fitting black garment plus several earrings and necklaces in the image, her hair pulled up on the top of her head. “Love you all!!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Shares Candid Photo of Her Breastfeeding Baby Son Isaac While Drinking Coffee

Graham and her husband Justin Ervin have been hunkered down at home with their baby boy as of late amid the continually spreading novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, the mother of one shared an impassioned message about how the global pandemic has “put everything into perspective,” adding, “I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac.”

“But we have to acknowledge that it’s a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check-in and take care of your mental health,” Graham implored her followers. “Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, ‘Fear not.’ I have faith for the now and faith for the future.”

“It’s important for us to remain positive, level-headed, calm, and to continue to support each other,” she continued. “It’s also important to take this seriously; if your job allows, socially distance yourself. Even if you’re young and healthy it’s up to all of us to do our part and protect others, especially the elderly and immunocompromised.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Shows Her “Greatest Strength” in Powerful Photo from When She Was in Labor with Son

Graham has been candid about her experiences in pregnancy and motherhood, including the emotional, unforgettable moment she and Ervin, 31, welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 18.

On March 8, the model celebrated her first International Women’s Day as a mother by sharing a powerful photo of herself in labor before giving birth to Isaac at home, which she called “the face of my greatest strength.”

“The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved,” she continued alongside the photo. “On this International Women’s Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness.”

“Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s strengths today,” Graham added.