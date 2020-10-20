Stand and Sip! Ashley Graham's Son Isaac, 9 Months, Breastfeeds on His Feet: 'My Big Boy'

"He's not walking, but crawling and pulling himself up everywhere!" Ashley Graham shared on Tuesday of her baby boy

Ashley Graham's son has already perfected the art of multitasking.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old supermodel shared a snapshot of Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 9 months, breastfeeding as the pair hung out together outdoors — and for Isaac, the moment didn't require being cradled.

"Standing feedings are a thing now 🥺my big boy!" Graham wrote in the caption of the photo, which saw Isaac on his own two feet, reaching up toward his mama with his right hand as he nursed. "He's not walking, but crawling and pulling himself up everywhere!"

Seemingly amid proper fall temperatures, the baby boy was outfitted in a blue-and-green jacket, star-patterned windbreaker pants and a gray beanie for the outing.

In response to a fan who asked Graham if her son is "tak(ing) a bottle," she said, "He does take the bottle, but not from me!" with a crying-laughing emoji.

Graham's sweet share comes two days after the Pretty Big Deal podcast host celebrated "9 months in, 9 months out" in terms of carrying her son and the time since his arrival.

"Can't believe Isaac is 9 months today!" she captioned a postpartum photograph of herself with her then-newborn baby boy, husband Justin Ervin, midwives and doula.

Graham previously opened up about her son's home birth, revealing that she delivered him without medication and, later, sharing a powerful photo that showed her "greatest strength" while in labor.

"Thank you to this phenomenal team for making my labor and delivery so smooth," she added in her Sunday Instagram post. "We are so lucky to have the support from these amazing women!"

From body changes to traveling for work, on-the-go diaper blowouts and more, Graham has been candid about the ups and downs of new motherhood since she and Ervin, 31, welcomed their first child together on Jan. 18.

On a recent episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the supermodel talked about having frantic dreams on a nightly basis, all in search of her baby son.

"Now that I have Isaac sleep trained, I put him down at 8 and I go to sleep, but usually in the hours between 12:30 and about 4 o'clock in the morning, I have what my husband is calling these night terrors," Graham said.