Baby Bliss! Ashley Graham Shares Photo of 'Beautiful' New Son Isaac Breastfeeding: 'Grateful'

Ashley Graham couldn’t be more thankful for the newest addition to her family.

The supermodel, 32, shared a serene snapshot to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, showing herself and husband Justin Ervin gazing down at their 2-week-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

Graham opened up in her caption about how much joy their baby boy’s birth has brought to her life, recalling, “I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever.’ “

“I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is,” she added.

The first-time mom also shouted out her husband and son “for being my favorite @prettybigdealpod guests so far,” referencing their appearance on her Pretty Big Deal podcast this past Tuesday.

Graham and her filmmaker husband, 31, revealed their child’s name for the first time during the episode, explaining that Ervin had “Isaac” picked out since he was in middle school.

The model said that she and her husband were inspired to choose Menelik — which means “son of the wise” — after taking a trip to Ethiopia last Christmas and learning that the country’s first emperor was named Menelik I.

“So everything in his name is pointing to legacy,” Ervin added, citing Isaac’s significance in the Bible. He also explained that Giovanni was suggested by a friend, and is a nod to both his and Graham’s grandfathers as well as the founder of a church where Ervin’s parents were “saved and baptized” — all named the English equivalent, John.

At one point, Graham teared up remembering the strength it took to deliver her son sans medication during his water birth at home.

“Seeing you with tears in your eyes and saying, ‘I can see his head’ gave me so much strength to just push him out, and I really needed that,” she told Ervin.

“Nothing prepares you for just how magical and intense giving birth is,” the new mom captioned a clip from the interview on Tuesday. “I’m so grateful that I was able to deliver naturally in my home with my husband by my side for all 6 hours of labor.”

“Holding my baby for the first time is a moment I’ll never forget,” she added. “Such a special moment in my life deserved a BIG announcement!”