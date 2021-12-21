Ashley Graham Snuggles Up to Husband Justin Ervin in Baby Bump Pic: '¾ of My Heart'

Ashley Graham is in pregnancy bliss!

The Sports Illustrated model, 34, shared a sentimental snap of her and her husband, Justin Ervin, on Instagram, Monday.

The soon-to-be mom of three added some loving words in the caption to the sweet photo, which showed her nestling Ervin's neck while her bare baby bump on full display.

"¾ of my heart right here ❤️," she wrote.

Graham and Ervin share son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, 23 months. They announced in July they were expecting again, revealing in September they're having twin boys.

At the time, Graham also candidly shared a side effect of pregnancy she's "so scared" to experience.

"I've worked so hard the last two years for these baby hairs to come back," Graham said on her Instagram Stories. "And I'm so scared that they're gonna fall out again."

She requested tips from Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, who welcomed her second child, a son, in September.

"Cardi B, I need to know what you did with your hair," Graham continued. "Because her hair looks amazing after she had her son."

She followed up with revealing photos, including one mirror selfie where she posed nude as she covered her breast with one hand and held her phone in the other.

ashley graham Credit: ashley graham/instagram

Since announcing her pregnancy, Graham hasn't been shy about posting photos of her bare baby bump to social media.

After sharing another shot of her stomach to Instagram in November, Graham clapped back at one user who said that her pregnancy stretch marks could have an effect on her modeling career.

"Gosh — hope I still have a career with my stretch marks 🙄🙄🙄" she wrote on her Instagram Stories, reposting the remark.

Graham opened up to PEOPLE in August about being pregnant again and said "being in control" while expecting "just gets thrown out the window."

"I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,' " Graham said. "And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same."