Pregnant Ashley Graham Hilariously Shows Off Her Underwear as She Works Out

Attention mamas-to-be out there, Ashley Graham needs your help!

On Friday, Graham, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, revealed in an Instagram video that she is in desperate need of maternity workout leggings.

To prove her point, the model, 31, hilariously showed off her underwear while in the gym, which she pulled over her stomach. Graham also lowered her pants below her bikini line as they were pressing too hard against her growing baby bump.

“Pregnant women of the world,” Graham said in the clip, addressing her target audience. “I have not yet realized that I’m growing out of all my stretchy pants.”

“What workout pants do you workout in?” Graham asked. “This is my underwear,” Graham said, explaining that it “hurts” when her leggings hit her belly.

“Please send help!” Graham wrote in the caption. “Need pregnancy workout pants that go above my belly and are durable! And I want fun colors!! I have plenty of black,” Graham continued, adding an SOS emoji.

Graham has been sharing many moments from her pregnancy journey since announcing the news last month.

The star showed off her growing baby bump on Saturday while enjoying Labor Day weekend with her husband.

“Staycation,” the model captioned her New York snapshot while enjoying an iced beverage in her multi-colored bikini as Ervin lovingly put his hand on her bump.

Graham also posted a silly photo, sticking out her tongue and holding her belly.

Ervin also shared a photo of his wife’s bump on his Instagram Story along with a red heart emoji.

On Aug. 21, Graham showed off her pregnant belly in a nude Instagram photo after a massage.

While the star received several comments celebrating her pregnant figure, one social media user, in particular, said: “I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby.”

Graham was quick to clap back at the fan and pointed out that this wasn’t the first instance the social media user has said something offensive to her.

“Saw your other ‘pressed AF’ comment. Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity,” Graham replied.

Graham revealed her pregnancy in celebration of her and Ervin’s anniversary, which she marked with an Instagram video.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”