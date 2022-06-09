The model and mother-of-three welcomed her twin boys Malachi and Roman on Jan. 7

Ashley Graham Shows Off Her 'Strong' Body 5 Months Postpartum to 'Further Normalize ALL Bodies'

Ashley Graham is celebrating her body after welcoming her twin boys.

The model, 34, got candid with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, sharing a full-body video that highlighted her "strong" frame just five months after giving birth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Posting this video for all the mamas who haven't and may never 'bounce back' and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form," she began in the caption encouraging her fans to love their body in all its phases.

"This is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. as it is. in hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life," she added below the clip flaunting her white underwear.

Graham is a mother to three sons – Isaac, 2, and 5-month-old twins Malachi and Roman – whom she shares with her husband Justin Ervin.

She welcomed the twin boys on Jan. 7 in a near-death birthing experience which she previously detailed for Glamour. In a personal essay, she described losing "liters of blood" and not being able to walk for a week after.

The supermodel shared more about her life as a new mom-of-three in May, telling PEOPLE that she feels "it's the right thing to do to share a part of me and what I've had to go through –— with either breastfeeding, or pregnancy and postpartum hair loss, whatever it may be."

She documented her lactation issues on Instagram earlier this year, expressing how learning to breastfeed for the second time was "overwhelming." Despite having an easier process with her firstborn Isaac, she says she had a tougher time with her youngest.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Reveals Names of Twin Boys and Shares First Photo Since Their Birth: 'So Worth It'

"I feel grateful that I had a lactation nurse, who was also my Doula, work with me and she was so calm, and kind and patient with me, and really helped me perfect it," Graham said. "It took me a good three weeks to really, really get there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After posing nude for Spanx last month, in her first ad since delivering her boys, Graham explained that she's "picking and choosing" her modeling gigs even more carefully now that her mothering duties have grown.