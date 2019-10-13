Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump and Stretch Marks in Nude Selfie

Ashley Graham is loving her pregnancy curves!

Since announcing the news in August, the supermodel, 31, has been documenting her pregnancy on social media for her fans, often posting photos of her growing baby bump.

On Saturday night, Graham shared a new close-up image of her belly in a nude selfie on her Instagram Story. In the late-night photo, the mother-to-be covers her breasts while laying in bed to show off her pregnant figure.

The star seemed to be resting after “getting down” on the dance floor at a concert she documented on her prior Instagram Stories. When one fan asked her if she was still wearing heels while pregnant in the comments of an Instagram post she shared from the night, the model revealed she managed to stay in them the whole night.

“I wore them for a night! There’s no way I’d be able to wear heels all day pregnant!” she said. “But don’t get it twisted, I was on the dance floor getting down!”

Graham has previously shared nude photos of her pregnant figure, and drew praise from fans with one that highlighted her stretch marks.

“Same same but a little different,” she captioned the post, which featured her hand covering her breast with a red manicure and her wedding ring peeking out.

The photo was quickly met with support from famous friends such as model Lily Aldridge and actress Niecy Nash, who both left a series of red heart emojis. A number of women were also inspired to share photos of their own stretch marks and images of how much their bodies have changed after having babies.

Graham shared some of the photos on her Instagram Stories and explained she’s overwhelmed “in a great way.”

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for posting all of your stretch mark pre-and-post pregnancy photos — whether you’ve had a baby or not it’s truly inspiring,” Graham said in a video.

Graham went on to share that she shared her own photo of her stretch marks because she was having a bad day.

“I thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to post this and I know there’s another woman out there who’s feeling the same way I’m feeling who might be going through kind of a rough day in how she looks and how her body is changing,” she explained.

Graham first revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram video while celebrating her and husband Justin Ervin’s ninth wedding anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the August post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘.”