Sun’s out, bump’s out!

Ashley Graham showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram Saturday while enjoying the Labor Day weekend.

“Staycation,” the mom-to-be, 31, captioned her New York snapshot while enjoying an iced coffee in her multi-colored bikini as husband Justin Ervin lovingly put his hand on her bump.

Graham also posted a silly photo, sticking out her tongue and holding her belly.

Ervin also shared a photo of his wife’s bump on his Instagram Story along with a red heart emoji.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Justin Ervin / Instagram

The model has posted several photos detailing her pregnancy over the past few weeks, showing off her pregnant body and not letting any trolls get her down.

Last week, Graham showed off her bump in a nude Instagram photo after a massage.

While the star received several comments celebrating her pregnant figure, one social media user, in particular, said: “I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby.”

Graham was quick to clap back at the fan and pointed out that this wasn’t the first instance the social media user has said something offensive to her.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Shows Off Baby Bump After Clapping Back at Fan Saying She ‘Struggled’ to Get Pregnant

“Saw your other ‘pressed AF’ comment. Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity,” Graham replied.

In addition to preparing for the arrival of her baby and combating negativity, Graham continues to promote body positivity.

On Aug. 18, Graham drew praise from fans with another nude photo, but this time one that highlighted her stretch marks.

“Same same but a little different,” she captioned the post, which featured her hand covering her breast with a red manicure and her wedding ring peeking out.

Graham went on to share that she shared her own photo of her stretch marks because she was having a bad day.

“I thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to post this and I know there’s another woman out there who’s feeling the same way I’m feeling who might be going through kind of a rough day in how she looks and how her body is changing,” she explained. “We’re in this together,” Graham added.

Two weeks prior, Graham revealed she and Ervin were expecting their first child together.

The star made the special announcement in celebration of her and Ervin’s anniversary, which she marked with an Instagram video.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”