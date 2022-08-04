Ashley Graham Reveals Her Hairline Is Growing Back in After It Fell Out Following Her Pregnancy

Ashley Graham is getting over one of her biggest and self-described "traumatic" pregnancy surprises.

On Wednesday, the mom of three, 34, shared to Instagram an update regarding her hair loss — an after effect of her 2020 pregnancy — revealing that her hairline has been growing in over the past few months.

Along with her message, the supermodel posted a gallery of photos showing her progress.

In the pictures, Graham wore a patterned top and crisp white pants, her long locks falling by her side. Another pic showed a close-up of her hairline, her baby hairs filling in fully.

"Swipe to see my hairline coming in," Graham wrote in the caption.

In May of last year, in an interview with Parents, Graham revealed that she went through a period of significant hair loss in the months after giving birth to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni in January 2020.

Graham, who shares her son with longtime husband Justin Ervin, said that her "whole hairline fell out" around four months after welcoming her first child.

"And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, 'My hair's falling out in clumps — what am I doing?' and then I realized it's actually a thing," she explained.

"My skin got a bit irritated as well, and I had a little bit of rosacea that I had to combat," added Graham.

Ashley Graham Is Ready to Have Another Baby: 'I Would Get Pregnant Yesterday If I Could'

She also discussed the difficulty of losing weight after giving birth, dispelling the notion that the "weight falls off" if a mother breastfeeds.

"That was BS. And I'm still working on like 20 pounds," she said. "When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, 'Hello, new body.' And that's just kind of how I go on with it."

Despite the postpartum challenges, Graham couldn't help but rave over being a mother to her baby boy. "The rewards are daily," she told the outlet. "Isaac brings us so much joy, just watching him grow and learn. And he's so inquisitive. And he's so curious. And he's a big adventurer."

"So, I have to say it's a daily joy being around him. It just makes me want to have more and more," Graham added.

Ashley Graham Reveals Names of Twin Boys and Shares First Photo Since Their Birth: 'So Worth It'

Since then, Graham welcomed twins Malachi and Rowan in January. The twins are now almost seven months old.

Beyond opening up about her longer-than-expected pregnancy, Graham also talked to followers about learning to tandem feed her boys, saying it took her "a solid few weeks of trial/error" as well as "lots of tears" before they started consistently latching.

"My doula who is also a lactation consultant was so kind and gentle with me in helping all 3 of us figure out how to do this together," Graham wrote at the time.

Graham told PEOPLE in May that while it took her only "a day or two" to learn with her firstborn, she says it took much longer for with her twins.

"I feel grateful that I had a lactation nurse, who was also my Doula, work with me and she was so calm, and kind and patient with me, and really helped me perfect it," she said. "It took me a good three weeks to really, really get there."