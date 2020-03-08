Ashley Graham Shows Her 'Greatest Strength' in Powerful Photo from When She Was in Labor with Son

Ashley Graham is celebrating her first International Woman’s Day as a mother.

On Sunday, the model, who gave birth to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni in January, marked the special day with a powerful photo of herself while in labor.

“This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved,” the mom of one wrote alongside the photo. “On this International Women’s Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness.”

“Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s strengths today,” Graham added.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Changes Her Son’s Dirty Diaper in the Middle of Staples Store: ‘S— Just Got Real’

The star also shared a photo of her snuggling her baby boy on her Instagram Story. Since his birth, and throughout the pregnancy, the model has been transparent with her followers about the rollercoaster that motherhood can be.

Last month, Graham shared a photo of her changing her newborn son’s dirty diaper while shopping at a Staples store.

“Sh💩t just got real!” she captioned the candid shot. “First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!”

In the photo, Graham is crouched on the floor in the middle of an aisle as she wipes up her son. Meanwhile, the 1-month-old lays on his back on what appears to be a padded blanket.

Image zoom Ashley Graham/instagram

RELATED: Baby Bliss! Ashley Graham Shares Photo of ‘Beautiful’ New Son Isaac Breastfeeding: ‘Grateful’

Graham also previously shared a series of photos and videos of herself nursing her baby boy while juggling her many responsibilities.

“Multitasking Sunday,” she has captioned a snap on her Instagram feed, which showed her looking down at her phone while breastfeeding Isaac in bed.

Last month she also shared a video from inside an Uber, joking that she used to “answer emails” during her Uber rides but “now I pump before my breasts explode💥💦.”

Graham has also been open with her fans about her body and the changes it’s been through with her pregnancy. She recently uploaded a nude photo covering her breasts with one arm that showed off a number of new stretch marks across her lower torso.

“Same me. Few new stories,” she captioned the post, which garnered a lot of love from her famous pals and fans.

Fellow model Lily Aldridge wrote, “Beautiful 💗💗💗” on the post, while Karlie Kloss added a series of heart emojis.

“Beautiful 😍 love seeing this! I’ve got none on my tummy yet but getting some new tiger stripes on my hips and booty 🔥,” British model Iskra Lawrence wrote.

“Totally worth it!! 😘😘😘 He’s absolutely wonderful,” Graham’s mother, Linda, wrote.