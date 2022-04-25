Ashley Graham Shares Topless Photo of 'New Tummy' After Welcoming Twins: 'Been Through a Lot'

Ashley Graham welcomed her twin sons, Malachi and Roman, with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 7

Ashley Graham Shows Off 'New Tummy' in Topless Photo After Welcoming Twins: 'We've Been Through A Lot'

Ashley Graham is embracing her postpartum body after welcoming twins Malachi and Roman in January.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old model shared a number of topless photos on Instagram, showing love to her "new" stomach as she gave a close look at her stretch marks.

"Hi, new tummy. We've been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum," she captioned the post.

Other moms praised Graham in the comments sections for her authenticity and thanked the model for showing a real glimpse at postpartum life.

"Always so refreshing to see womens bodies raw, unfiltered and in all its glory 😍😍😍 You absolute beauty @ashleygraham," one follower wrote. Another person commented, "Your transparency about your body helps so many!! Thank you for being beautiful inside and out!💕."

Graham welcomed her twin baby boys Malachi and Roman on Jan. 7 with husband Justin Ervin. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old son Isaac.

Announcing their birth on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

She added, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ervin reposted the message on his own account, adding, "I love you, @ashleygraham."

"Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth!" he wrote. "Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Ashley Graham and twins Credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Even before becoming a mom of three, Graham has proudly shared photos of her stretch marks. In December 2021, she posted a revealing shot to Instagram with her baby bump on display.

In the photo, Graham stood nude in front of the camera, covering her breasts with one arm while holding the other arm behind her head. "Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life," she wrote.

After sharing another shot of her stomach to Instagram the month prior, Graham clapped back at one user who said that her pregnancy stretch marks could have an effect on her modeling career.

Graham posted a video of herself modeling with her stretch marks visible, prompting the social media user to comment, "I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career."