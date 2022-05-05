Ashley Graham Shares Photos Tandem Nursing 3-Month-Old Twin Sons Malachi and Roman

Ashley Graham welcomed her twin sons, Malachi and Roman, with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 7

Ashley Graham is giving another look at her mom duties with her newborn twins.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old model — who typically hides her children's faces in photos — shared snaps on her Instagram Story as she tandem nursed her two baby boys, Malachi and Roman, placing white heart emojis over the twins' faces.

In one of the snaps, Graham gazes at the camera while giving a bird's eye view of her sons breastfeeding. Another photo gives a closer look at one of her baby boys.

Last week, the proud mom shared a number of topless photos on Instagram, showing love to her "new" stomach as she gave a close look at her stretch marks.

"Hi, new tummy. We've been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum," she captioned the post.

Other moms praised Graham in the comments section for her authenticity and thanked the model for showing a real glimpse at postpartum life.

"Always so refreshing to see womens bodies raw, unfiltered and in all its glory 😍😍😍 You absolute beauty @ashleygraham," one follower wrote. Another person commented, "Your transparency about your body helps so many!! Thank you for being beautiful inside and out!💕."

Ashley Graham and twins Credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Announcing their birth on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

The model added, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ervin reposted the message on his own account, adding, "I love you, @ashleygraham."