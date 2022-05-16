Ashley Graham shares her three boys, twins Malachi and Roman and 2-year-old son Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham Shares Adorable New Photo with Three Sons: 'Just Call Me Stonyfield'

Ashley Graham is all smiles with her baby boys.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old model shared an adorable photo on Instagram while on mom duty with her sons, Isaac, 2, and twins Malachi and Roman, 4 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, Graham is breastfeeding one of her twins while the other lays in her lap. The mom of three is smiling as Isaac stands by her and puts a piece of his snack up to her eye.

"Just call me stonyfield 🍼," she captioned the post. Graham shares Isaac, Malachi, and Roman with husband Justin Ervin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ashley Graham Shares New Pic with all 3 Sons: 'Just Call Me Stonyfield' Credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Earlier this month, the model got candid about her experience tandem breastfeeding her baby boys, sharing an intimate photo on Instagram of her twin sons breastfeeding while lying on a bed with Graham perched above them.

"Double fisting 😂 (peep the whacky tan lines)," she captioned the post.

She also shared a picture on her Instagram Story of her "normal position" when tandem nursing her boys. In the snap, Graham sits in a chair while her boys lay on a pillow resting on her knees to keep them positioned to breastfeed.

"My normal position for when I tandem feed the boys. This took me a solid few weeks of trial/error and lots of tears to latch consistently. My doula who is also a lactation consultant was so kind and gentle with me in helping all 3 of us figure out how to do this together," Graham wrote.

Ashley Graham breastfeeding Credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham welcomed her second and third baby with Ervin on Friday, Jan. 7.

Announcing their birth on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

The model added, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ervin reposted the message on his own account, adding, "I love you, @ashleygraham."