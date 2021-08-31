Pregnant Ashley Graham Shares Mirror Selfies of Her 'Well Greased Belly'

Ashley Graham is oiled up!

On Monday, the 33-year-old model showed off her pregnant belly on Instagram, taking a series of candid mirror selfies as she prepares for baby no. 2. Graham is also mom to 19-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni with husband Justin Ervin.

"A series of my well greased belly," she captioned the post, laying on the floor in her all-black loungewear as she highlighted her shiny bump.

The pregnant model is no stranger to showing off her baby bump on social media. This week she also shared snaps from her intimate maternity shoot on Instagram. Graham posed nude in front of a blurred background of palm trees while covering her breasts with her arm. "Uh oh she's naked again," Graham teased in the caption.

Graham first announced her pregnancy with her second child last month, saying, "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," alongside a maternity photo taken by Ervin. The model and filmmaker recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary together.

Since sharing the news of her growing family, Graham has offered several looks at her belly, including a fair share of beach photos and candid moments with her family. She opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about expecting her second child, saying that being in control "just gets thrown out the window" during pregnancy, something she learned her first go-around.

"I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,' " she said. "And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same."

"And then boom. I was like, 'Well, I just got pregnant again so maybe I'll never feel the same and I don't even know what I felt like before I was pregnant with Isaac anyways,'" she added.

The American Beauty Star host also spoke about preparing her son Isaac for his new role as a big brother.