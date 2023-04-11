Ashley Graham Shares Glimpses of Three Sons Enjoying an Easter Egg Hunt: 'Happy Resurrection Day'

Ashley Graham enjoyed a quiet Easter full of fun with her three sons.

From blowing bubbles to an Easter egg hunt, the model mom, 35, kept her three boys — twins Malachi and Roman, 2, and son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 3 — busy throughout Easter Sunday.

Chalk drawings, Easter cookies and time running around outside could be seen in the photos and videos included in her Instagram post, shared Monday.

"It's all about the blood, His blood. Happy Resurrection Day!🙌🏽," she captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 35-year-old model appeared on an episode of the podcast Milk Drunk by Bobbie last month, where she revealed her husband Justin Ervin got a vasectomy after welcoming their twins last year.

"We're in full vasectomy mode. He's shooting blanks now. I don't have to be on a pill, thank God," she revealed.

"It's so easy for them," she said of the procedure for males. "It really is. It's like the easiest thing. Justin went shopping with me right after."

"He was not laid up in bed," she continued, noting, however, that Ervin did ice the area.

The model and the cinematographer met at a church in 2009 and got engaged in June 2010 before tying the knot two months later.

On the Oscars red carpet last month, Zoe Saldaña chatted with Graham about them both being boy moms of three.

"It's absolutely chaos but so much fun in my house. What is it like in your house?" Graham asked Saldaña.

"Absolute chaos and so much fun," Saldaña, 44, agreed.