Pregnant Ashley Graham Shares a 'Couple of Crazy Things in My Camera Roll' on Instagram

Ashley Graham is continuing to document her pregnancy journey on social media.

The model, 34, posted a collection of images to her Instagram Tuesday, with the first showing her leaning back in the arms of husband Justin Ervin while a friend supported her hips with a scarf.

Graham is currently expecting twin boys with Ervin, after welcoming son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months, last year.

"Couple of crazy things in my camera roll 🦖," Graham captioned the gallery, which also included a closeup of her pregnant belly with glass suction cups during a cupping session.

Other images saw little Isaac playing with a toy truck, along with pictures of Graham's baby bump and legs.

Recently, Graham clapped back at an Instagram user who said that her pregnancy stretch marks could have an effect on her modeling career.

After Graham posted a video to Instagram of herself modeling with her stretch marks visible, the social media user commented, "I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career."

Graham reposted the user's comment to her Instagram Stories along with the reply, "Gosh - hope I still have a career with my stretch marks 🙄🙄🙄."

Graham again posed with her stretch marks front and center in a nude portrait posted to Instagram earlier this month.

"Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life," she wrote alongside the image, in which she covered her breasts with one arm while holding the other arm behind her head.