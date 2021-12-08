Pregnant Ashley Graham Shares a 'Couple of Crazy Things in My Camera Roll' on Instagram
Ashley Graham is expecting twin boys with husband Justin Ervin
Ashley Graham is continuing to document her pregnancy journey on social media.
The model, 34, posted a collection of images to her Instagram Tuesday, with the first showing her leaning back in the arms of husband Justin Ervin while a friend supported her hips with a scarf.
Graham is currently expecting twin boys with Ervin, after welcoming son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months, last year.
RELATED: Ashley Graham Poses Nude with Baby Bump, Husband Says Her Stretch Marks Resemble 'Tree of Life'
"Couple of crazy things in my camera roll 🦖," Graham captioned the gallery, which also included a closeup of her pregnant belly with glass suction cups during a cupping session.
Other images saw little Isaac playing with a toy truck, along with pictures of Graham's baby bump and legs.
RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham is One Relatable Mom:" I Learned to Love in a Way That I Never Knew I Could Love"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Recently, Graham clapped back at an Instagram user who said that her pregnancy stretch marks could have an effect on her modeling career.
After Graham posted a video to Instagram of herself modeling with her stretch marks visible, the social media user commented, "I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career."
Graham reposted the user's comment to her Instagram Stories along with the reply, "Gosh - hope I still have a career with my stretch marks 🙄🙄🙄."
RELATED: Pregnant Ashley Graham Turns Kim Kardashian's Sold-Out SKIMS x Fendi Piece into Maternity Wear
Graham again posed with her stretch marks front and center in a nude portrait posted to Instagram earlier this month.
"Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life," she wrote alongside the image, in which she covered her breasts with one arm while holding the other arm behind her head.
The model and Ervin announced in July that they're expecting, a year-and-a-half after they welcomed their first child. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham wrote in her initial announcement. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."