Ashley Graham Shares Candid Photo of Her Breastfeeding Baby Son Isaac While Drinking Coffee

Coffee and milk!

New mom Ashley Graham shared a slideshow of sweet candid photos, which show her breastfeeding her newborn baby boy on Instagram Thursday while drinking coffee at a restaurant in Brooklyn.

“☕️&🥛” Graham, 32, captioned the post.

In the first shot, Graham sips from her mug as little Isaac Menelik Giovanni feeds.

The infant looked cozy, bundled up in a brown coat that featured little bear ears.

In the second shot, Graham lovingly gazed down at her baby boy.

The model looked casual for the occasion, wearing a Fear of God crewneck and black pants with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.

Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed Isaac on Jan. 18.

Earlier this week, the supermodel opened up about the challenges she’s faced as a new mom.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” Graham wrote alongside an empowering photo of her postpartum body. The star posed in a bathroom mirror, wearing a black top and grey disposable underwear.

“After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!” Graham continued.

Graham went on to explain that her reason for sharing the candid photo was to show new moms that “it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”

“No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through,” Graham wrote. “It’s been tough.”

Graham’s raw post comes a few days after she revealed her son’s name for the first time during an episode of her Pretty Big Deal podcast alongside her husband.

The model said that she and her husband were inspired to choose Menelik — which means “son of the wise” — after taking a trip to Ethiopia last Christmas and learning that the country’s first emperor was named Menelik I.

“So everything in his name is pointing to legacy,” Ervin added, citing Isaac’s significance in the Bible. He also explained that Giovanni was suggested by a friend, and is a nod to both his and Graham’s grandfathers as well as the founder of a church where Ervin’s parents were “saved and baptized” — all named the English equivalent, John.

At one point, Graham teared up remembering the strength it took to deliver her son sans medication during his water birth at home.

“Seeing you with tears in your eyes and saying, ‘I can see his head’ gave me so much strength to just push him out, and I really needed that,” she told Ervin.