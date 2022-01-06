The model and husband Justin Ervin are currently expecting twin boys

Ashley Graham Says Her Twins Are on 'Extended Stay' as She Shows Bare Baby Bump at 40 Weeks

Ashley Graham is ready to meet her baby boys!

The model, who is currently expecting twin boys with husband Justin Ervin, shared a series of new pictures to Instagram Thursday, in which she is only wearing a cropped green turtleneck sweater, revealing her bare baby bump and bottom half.

Graham, who shared earlier this week that she has "made it full term (40 weeks)," captioned the pair of photos, "extended stay."

The soon-to-be mom of three is expected to welcome her baby boys nearly two years after she and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, in January 2020.

Last summer, the couple made the happy announcement that they are expecting — a year and a half after Isaac's birth.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

In September, the couple confirmed they are expecting twins, with a sweet video shared on Instagram, capturing both the moment they learned they are expecting, in addition to the ultrasound appointment where they received the news that Graham is carrying two boys.

Graham has candidly been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media, often sharing photos of her bump and the body changes that come with it.

In December, she posted a revealing shot to Instagram in which she put her baby bump on full display.