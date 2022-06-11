Ashley Graham Says She's 'Tired' But 'Here' as She Tandem Breastfeeds Twin Boys Malachi and Roman

Ashley Graham is pushing through tiredness to make sure her beautiful boys get all the love –– and milk! –– they need.

The mother of three, 34, shared a photo of herself tandem breastfeeding her 5-month-old twin sons Malachi and Roman on Instagram Friday.

"Tired. but we're here 🤍," she captioned the picture.

The supermodel and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their boys on Jan. 7 and since then she has been candid about now being a mother of three, including her struggles with breastfeeding. She and Ervin are also parents to 2-year-old son Isaac.

Graham said last month that learning to tandem feed her boys took her "a solid few weeks of trial/error" as well as "lots of tears" before they started consistently latching.

She shared a snap of the trio via her Instagram stories, showing her "normal feeding position" as she sat in the chair with both kids laying on either side of her.

"My doula who is also a lactation consultant was so kind and gentle with me in helping all 3 of us figure out how to do this together," Graham wrote at the time.

Graham told PEOPLE last month that while it took her only "a day or two" to learn with her firstborn, she says it took much longer for with her twins.

