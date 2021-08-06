Ashley Graham Says She's Experiencing 'All the Stereotypical Things' in Her Second Pregnancy

Ashley Graham is opening up about her second pregnancy as she prepares to become a mom of two.

The 33-year-old model and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child at the end of this year — and the Pretty Big Deal podcast explained to Entertainment Tonight Thursday how this pregnancy journey already feels different from her first. Graham and Ervin welcomed their firstborn, son Isaac, 1 ½, in January 2020.

"I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," she told ET. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things."

When it comes to preparing for baby no. 2, Graham said she's taking it easier with a more laid back approach.

"I don't know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared," she explained.

Ashley Graham Credit: Justin Nervin

"I'm just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, 'OK, check check. We got this,' " she joked. "Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I'm just not going to overthink it."

As for whether Isaac is excited to become a big brother, Graham said her young son was unsure and still grasping the concept. But luckily, he's got a few months to get the hang of it.

"I said, 'Do you know where the baby is?' and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far," the model said. "And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it's really sweet. So we got that far, but I don't think he understands the big brother aspect."

Graham announced she was expecting her second child in July, announcing the happy news on Instagram.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️," she captioned her post, featuring a maternity photo taken by Ervin. She cradled her bump in the Instagram image, looking blissful in a button-down and standing in a field.

Since announcing her pregnancy news, Graham has shared updates with her social media following, showing off her baby bump in black lingerie in a July TikTok video. In the clip, she lip-synced "You look good. Don't change."

Days later, she stripped down for a nude mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, wearing only a towel wrapped around her head and some gold jewelry.

On Sunday, she graced fans with another bumpdate, posing before the ocean in a black loungewear set.