Ashley Graham Says She's Appreciative of Her 'New Tummy' Nearly 10 Months After Welcoming Twins

Ashley Graham welcomed her twin sons, Malachi and Roman, with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 7

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

Published on November 3, 2022 11:39 PM
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Ashley Graham seen wearing a total Schiaparelli look, outside Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Ashley Graham is taking her postpartum journey day by day.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old model posted a close-up image of her stomach to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Hi new tummy. You look very different from what I'm use to. But I do appreciate you."

Graham is a mom to 2-year-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni and twin boys Malachi and Roman — whom she welcomed on Jan. 7 — with husband Justin Ervin.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ashleygraham/2963034829503854815/?hl=en
ashley graham/Instagram

In April 2021, during her pregnancy with the twins, Graham opened up to PEOPLE about letting go of the control she used to have over her body.

"I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,' " Graham said at the time. "And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same."

Nearly one month after she announced the birth of her twin boys, she expressed that they were the "greatest teachers."

She wrote in a Instagram post: "Malachi & Roman 🤍 my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. this has not been easy, but it's so worth it. still can't believe I have 3 children 🤯 can't wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️."

After the birth of her twins, she shared with PEOPLE in April that she "didn't realize how ugly and hard postpartum life" is but is learning to be patient with her journey as well as with the "loud organized chaos" of having three kids.

She said: "Even in the midst of the crying, and the poop, and the vomit and the engorged breasts, and the hair loss, and my ever-changing body. Me, Justin, Isaac, Roman, Malachi — we're all hanging out in the living room, and we look at each other, Justin and I. We're like, 'Oh my God, we have three amazing kids,' and here we are, we're laughing and dancing. It's so much fun. I feel like my home is so full of love, and it's because of my awesome kids and my great husband, truly."

