Ashley Graham shared a new photo of her twin boys, whom she shares with husband Justin Ervin, to Instagram on Friday

Ashley Graham Says Newborn Twins Malachi and Roman Are 'Big Reasons Why' She's 'Been Off the Gram'

Ashley Graham is enjoying her 2-month-old twins!

On Friday, the 34-year-old model shared a new snap of her and her twin boys, Malachi and Roman, whom she and husband Justin Ervin welcomed on Jan. 7. In the adorable snap, Graham is seen sweetly smiling as she holds the twins in her arms.

"Been off the gram," she wrote in the caption, explaining "here are two big reasons why."

In her Instagram Story, she celebrated a special milestone with a photo of her breastfeeding Malachi and Roman.

"9 weeks today," she captioned the moment.

Graham, who also shares 2-year-old son Isaac with Ervin, welcomed the twins at home.

Announcing their birth on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

She added, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ashley Graham Credit: Justin Ervin/Instagram

Ervin reposted the message on his own account, adding, "I love you, @ashleygraham."

"Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth!" he wrote. "Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Since then, Isaac has stepped into his new role as a big brother. Last month, Graham offered a glimpse at her life as a mom of three, posting a photo of her son Isaac standing over the newborns as he placed his hand on their stomachs.

Graham — who typically hides her children's identities in photos — shared the snap on her Instagram Story, placing white heart emojis over the twins' faces as they wore matching orange onesies.

Last February, she opened up about her experience with motherhood, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Being a parent, a lot of it is trial and error."