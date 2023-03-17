Ashley Graham Reveals Her Husband Got a Vasectomy After Having Twins: 'It's So Easy for Them'

"We're in full vasectomy mode. He's shooting blanks now. I don't have to be on a pill, thank God," Graham said

By
Published on March 17, 2023 07:44 PM
Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Ashley Graham revealed her husband Justin Ervin got a vasectomy after welcoming their twins last year.

The 35-year-old model appeared on Wednesday's episode of the podcast, Milk Drunk by Bobbie, and explained, "We're in full vasectomy mode. He's shooting blanks now. I don't have to be on a pill, thank God."

"It's so easy for them," she said of the procedure for males. "It really is. It's like the easiest thing. Justin went shopping with me right after."

"He was not laid up in bed," she continued, noting, however, that Ervin did ice the area.

Ashley Graham Justin Ervin
Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham also shared how she and her husband have maintained such a strong bond since having children.

"Justin and I are really solid. We were able to be married for nine years before we started having kids. It really makes a difference," she said.

"For us, I was so glad that we were actually able to have the time to be able to spend with each other — so we got to know each other's everything — because you really still don't know each other's everything until you bring in kids. And then you get to know them on a whole other level, which is exciting and frightening and challenging all at the same time," she continued.

Mentioning that she and Ervin wake up early for prayer and meditation because it "grounds us and keeps us connected," Graham added. "We really value our marriage and our alone time."

Ashley Graham baby Isaac
Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham with son Isaac. Ashley Graham/Instagram

The model and the cinematographer met at a church in 2009 and got engaged in June 2010 before tying the knot two months later.

In 2020, they welcomed their first son Isaac Menelik Giovanni. Two years later, Graham gave birth to her now 14-month-old twin sons Malachi and Roman.

On the Oscars red carpet last week, Zoe Saldaña chatted with Graham about them both being boy moms of three.

"It's absolutely chaos but so much fun in my house. What is it like in your house?" Graham asked Saldaña.

"Absolute chaos and so much fun," Saldaña, 44, agreed.

