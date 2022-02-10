Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are now parents to three boys, twins Malachi and Roman and 2-year-old son Isaac

Ashley Graham Reveals Names of Twin Boys and Shares First Photo Since Their Birth: 'So Worth It'

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are already enjoying being a family of five.

Nearly one month after the couple's announcement that their twin boys were born on Jan. 7, the 34-year-old model shared a candid post on Instagram, revealing the names of her second and third baby: Malachi and Roman. Graham and Ervin are also parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Malachi & Roman 🤍 my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things," Graham writes alongside the first photo featuring her twin boys. "this has not been easy, but it's so worth it. still can't believe I have 3 children 🤯 can't wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️"

Ervin sweetly replied in the comments, "More proud of you than words can express."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Graham first shared that she gave birth to her baby boys in a simple Instagram Story post, writing, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

She added, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ervin reposted the message on his own account, adding, "I love you, @ashleygraham."

"Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth!" he wrote. "Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Graham announced in July that she and her husband were expecting a year-and-a-half after they welcomed their first child.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham wrote in her initial announcement. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."