Ashley Graham Reunites with 9-Month-Old Son Isaac After Walking Runways for Milan Fashion Week

After four days apart, Ashley Graham and her 9-month-old son have reunited.

The model, 32, returned home Saturday after spending the week at Milan Fashion Week and shared a video of her breastfeeding baby Isaac on her Instagram Story. “Reunited after four days!!” she wrote alongside the video.

Graham also explained how she navigated pumping breast milk for Isaac while working.

“I pumped almost every 3 to 4 hours to keep my supply up while I was in Italy,” she wrote. “I had so much breast milk in the freezer so I didn’t have to worry if Isaac was going to have enough food while I was gone.”

Graham’s Wednesday appearance in Fendi’s spring/summer 2021 show during Milan Fashion Week marked her first time on the runway since welcoming Isaac with husband Justin Ervin in January.

The mom of one returned to New York City earlier in the week — after quarantining on her family's farm in Nebraska with Ervin and Isaac — then flew to Milan to make a very fashionable return from maternity leave just a few days later.

"Woke up in a @fendi dream ☁️🤍✨," she wrote on Instagram alongside three photos from the show, during which Graham styled her hair in a sleek low bun and wore minimal makeup as she modeled a sheer floral wrap dress over a black slip from the Italian fashion house's latest collection.

Last month, the supermodel opened up about motherhood in an interview with Kristen Bell for Elle, sharing that the "silver lining" in the coronavirus pandemic "is that I gave birth just before quarantine, so I’ve been able to watch Isaac grow up before my eyes."

"Experiencing every single moment with him has been a dream come true," she continued, admitting, "I feel really bad for the next kid, because I don't know if they're going to get this much attention."

Having a baby has also made Graham, who posed nude while breastfeeding for one photo in the shoot, appreciate what her body can do even more, though there were some mental hurdles she had to clear along the way.

"When I got pregnant, I had to re-imagine my relationship with my body with this creature inside me taking over. I was gaining weight so rapidly," she recalled. "Then, to get stretch marks on my stomach, that to me was like, 'Oh my gosh. I can't believe this happened.' "