The model, who welcomed son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin in January 2020, is currently expecting twin boys

Ashley Graham Reaches 40-Week Mark in Her Pregnancy with Twins: 'Made It Full Term'

Ashley Graham's twins should be arriving any day now!

The Sports Illustrated model, 34, revealed that she's in the final stretch of her pregnancy as she bared her baby bump in a trio of intimate shots shared Saturday on Instagram.

"made it full term today (40 weeks!)," Graham announced in the caption. "due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."

The soon-to-be mom of three is expecting twin boys, nearly two years after she and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, in January 2020.

Last summer, the couple made the happy announcement that they were expecting — a year and a half after Isaac's birth.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

In September, the couple confirmed they were expecting twins, with a sweet video shared on Instagram, capturing both the moment they learned they were expecting, in addition to the ultrasound appointment where they received the news that Graham was carrying two boys.

"Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?" she said with a laugh, as Ervin added in disbelief, "You are kidding me!"

Graham has candidly been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media, often sharing photos of her growing bump and the body changes that come with it.

In December, she posted a revealing shot to Instagram in which she put her baby bump on full display.