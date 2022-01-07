Ashley Graham's Most Candid and Relatable Quotes About Motherhood
Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin recently welcomed twins! They are also parents to a 1-year-old son named Isaac. Read the most relatable things the model has said about motherhood.
Ashley Graham on feeling "invincible" after giving birth
In a YouTube video, the model opened up about giving birth to to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni and how she felt empowered during delivery with her supportive husband Justin Ervin by her side.
"Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there's nothing I can't do," she explained.
"Like, there's nothing that could come my way where I say, 'Oh, that's too hard. I can't handle that.' I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don't worry, it wasn't on the carpet," she added.
Ashley Graham on how giving birth was her "greatest strength"
On the first International Women's Day Graham celebrated as a new mom in 2020, she shared a photo of her giving birth paired with an empowering caption.
"This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I've ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I've ever achieved," she wrote.
She added, "On this International Women's Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness."
Ashley Graham on learning from Isaac
When her son Isaac turned 1, Graham shared a heartfelt Instagram video paired with a lengthy caption explaining 12 things she's learned in the 12 months since giving birth.
In addition to the many lessons she learned, she wrote, "It feels like just yesterday that we met. But at the same time, I also can't remember what life was like without you. Watching you grow and learn has been the greatest gift."
Ashley Graham on the joy Isaac brings her
"The rewards are daily … Isaac brings us so much joy, just watching him grow and learn," she told Parents. "And he's so inquisitive. And he's so curious. And he's a big adventurer."
She added, "So, I have to say it's a daily joy being around him. It just makes me want to have more and more."
Ashley Graham on the "trial and error" of parenting
Graham opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her first year as a new mom. While Isaac brings her and her husband so much joy, learning to believe and trust in her parenting decisions took some adjusting.
"Being a parent, a lot of it is trial and error," she continued. "Looking for help, building up confidence along the way and just having enough confidence in yourself that Mom and Dad know what's best for the baby. And forgiving yourself along the way."
Ashley Graham on balancing work life and motherhood
As an entrepreneur, podcast host, and one of the biggest names in the modeling industry, Graham's schedule is stacked. She got real with Byrdie about juggling work duties and life as a mom at the same time.
"I'm just like any other mom going to work and doing what we have to do. I lean on community," she said. "I'm so lucky to have my mom and my in-laws and Justin pitches in. I have to really schedule out my time, which is how I'm getting my work done."
"Balance doesn't exist; it's more about how you are managing everything you put on your plate," she added.
Ashley Graham on coparenting with husband Justin Ervin
Graham posted an adorable tribute for her husband on Father's Day in 2021, praising him for all that he does for her and their son.
She captioned the series of photos, "Isaac is so fortunate to have such a supportive, loving, compassionate, and incredible dad like you. Getting to witness you be a father is the greatest gift."
Ashley Graham on processing her second pregnancy
In her pregnancy announcement from July 2021, Graham explained what a rollercoaster ride the past year has been.
She captioned her photo, "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."
Ashley Graham on the biggest lesson she has learned as a mom
Becoming a mom for the first time definitely took Graham some getting used to and stepping into the role during a pandemic didn't make it any easier.
"The biggest lesson that I've learned as a new mommy in quarantine is flexibility; how to roll with the punches and how to really find joy every single day," she told Harper's Bazaar.
"When Isaac is hungry and I have a Zoom meeting at the exact same time, I just pop him on the boob and have the Zoom meeting," she added. "All you've got to do is tilt the camera up a bit and you can do anything from here [gestures to her neck] down."
Ashley Graham on her postpartum body
In Februray 2020, Graham opened up about the challenges she's faced after having her first son, and how "it's not all rainbows and butterflies!"
"No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through," Graham wrote. "It's been tough."
Ashley Graham on giving birth to twins
After a 40-week-long pregnancy, Graham excitedly announced on her Instagram story that she gave birth to twin baby boys on Jan. 7, 2022.
"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," she wrote.
She added, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."