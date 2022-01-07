Ashley Graham's Most Candid and Relatable Quotes About Motherhood

In a YouTube video, the model opened up about giving birth to to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni and how she felt empowered during delivery with her supportive husband Justin Ervin by her side.

"Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there's nothing I can't do," she explained.

"Like, there's nothing that could come my way where I say, 'Oh, that's too hard. I can't handle that.' I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don't worry, it wasn't on the carpet," she added.